A new manufacturing plant on Mason City's south side will turn agricultural waste — corn stalks and leaves — into renewable consumer plastic.

Chemical giant Dow and New Energy Blue announced a long-term supply agreement that will create bio-based ethylene from renewable agriculture residues at a new facility in Mason City.

The plan is to build the plant on 80 acres west of Golden Grain Energy along 43rd Street Southwest. A press release states the plant will create hundreds of construction jobs during the initial phase, expected to take two years. The facility is expected to create 40 jobs on-site and another 40-to-60 jobs for the collection of corn stover (stalks and leaves).

This is the first agreement in North America to use agricultural residue for plastic production. Dow will purchase the bio-based ethylene to use in recyclable applications including transportation, footwear and packaging.

The terms of the agreement include Dow supporting the design of the New Energy Freedom facility, which is expected to process 275 kilotons of corn stover per year, along with producing commercial quantities of second-generation ethanol and clean lignin. Lignin is a plant polymer commonly used for heating or power generation.

The agreement also calls for four future New Energy Blue projects. The five projects are expected to displace more than a million tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year once completed.

Groundbreaking is expected for the spring of 2024. An open house will be help between 4 and 8 p.m. on June 6 and 240th Street just west of Golden Grain Energy.

