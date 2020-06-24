Additional positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Mason City health care facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}



A little less than a week after a long-term resident at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation in Mason City tested positive for COVID-19, a staff member at the facility has tested positive as well and is now self-isolating.

According to Kara Koster, a marketing consultant for the ABCM Corporation, the parent company of Heritage, the case came from facility-wide testing that the company did this past week though not all of the results are in yet. She then added that despite the fact that Heritage just did testing, the 47-year-old ABCM facility will retest residents and staff after the result.

"The Heritage team and CG Public Health both felt it was important to retest the residents, which is set up for this Monday, June 29," Koster said in a press release. "Heritage continues to put the health and safe of their residents as top priority and is in very close communication with CG Public Health."