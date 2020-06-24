Additional positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Mason City health care facility

A little less than a week after a long-term resident at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation in Mason City tested positive for COVID-19, a staff member at the facility has tested positive as well and is now self-isolating.
According to Kara Koster, a marketing consultant for the ABCM Corporation, the parent company of Heritage, the case came from facility-wide testing that the company did this past week though not all of the results are in yet. She then added that despite the fact that Heritage just did testing, the 47-year-old ABCM facility will retest residents and staff after the result.
"The Heritage team and CG Public Health both felt it was important to retest the residents, which is set up for this Monday, June 29," Koster said in a press release. "Heritage continues to put the health and safe of their residents as top priority and is in very close communication with CG Public Health."
On May 20, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) helped run tests for Cerro Gordo County area nursing home staff, including Heritage employees. Within an hour of the 10 a.m. opening, IDPH, the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Iowa National Guard processed and tested at least two-dozen people at the site where MercyOne North Iowa had been doing more general COVID-19 mobile testing since March.
When those results first started to come in, Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center Administrator Mari Havey said in a release at the time that the 200 employees between Heritage in Mason City and Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake (which ABCM also owns) were seeing negative results facility-wide and that that was owed, in part, to staff wearing Personal Protective Equipment and adjusting to any guideline updates.
