'A sudden, hard stop:' Development experts remain hopeful about North Iowa

A split year. A tale of two economies. What's been and what is.
That's how members of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation framed a past year that saw three months of pandemic concerns and an economic recession threaten to undo nine months of business gains in the community.
Within that framing, the North Iowa Corridor representatives who spoke during the group's annual meeting opted to focus on the positives because, as outgoing board Chair Nate Carney said, "we do have a lot to be proud of."
Without missing a beat, Carney mentioned more than a half-dozen groundbreakings and expansions that have happened over the past 12 months including: Bushel Boy, Golden Grain Energy, Kraft Heinz, the Mason City multipurpose arena, MercyOne North Iowa's Behavioral Center and the Talon housing complex.
As he put it, development was "full-speed ahead."
In terms of actual dollars, there was some $319 million in capital investment spread out over 46 projects in the past year (according to data from the North Iowa Corridor). That, coupled with an unemployment rate that was lower than the national average (2.6% compared to 3.7%) and steady job growth suggested that the area was well-positioned to continue building on such successes.
But the pandemic and the attendant closures that brought on an economic recession that disrupted all of that.
The unemployment rate ticked up to more than 11% for Cerro Gordo County (still lower than the national average of 13.3%) and the area small businesses that North Iowa Corridor President & CEO Chad Schreck said are "crucial" in developing communities had to worry about staying financially sound. It was, as Schreck called it, "A sudden, hard stop."
To get things going at least a little bit, government entities at all levels made grants available that would allow businesses to at least account for a portion of lost revenue.
At the state level, 68 businesses in the county have received a total of $1,347,436 from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (based on numbers from the North Iowa Corridor).
Locally, the North Iowa Corridor distributed $414,495 to 119 businesses from the Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund contributed to by the governments of Cerro Gordo County, Clear Lake and Mason City.
In a press release at the time: North Iowa Corridor President & CEO Chad Schreck said that the grants, which range between $1,000 and $5,000, would "provide critical short-term assistance to our small businesses so they can maintain or reopen business operations."
And just that degree of stabilization, along with the very recent past successes, was enough for North Iowa Corridor speakers at the virtual meeting to remain hopeful.
Incoming board chairman Robert Klocke of First Citizens Bank said that "the excitement is still there" and suggested that "utilizing collaborative partnerships" will be more important than ever as businesses attempt to come back. Schreck repeatedly talked about "momentum" while also acknowledging that there well could be slight delays on some of the big projects.
Even now, Schreck said that the North Iowa Corridor is working on proposals from potential businesses. Two that have been circled in the past week could bring 240 potential jobs in: advanced manufacturing, food processing, warehouse and distribution and office work according to Schreck. Not a grand fix to the current economic predicament but a start.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (1).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (2).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (3).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (4).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (5).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (6).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (7).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (8).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (9).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (10).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (11).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (12).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (13).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (14).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (15).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (16).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (17).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (18).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (19).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (20).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (21).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (22).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (23).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (24).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (25).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (26).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (27).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (28).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (29).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (30).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (31).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (32).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (33).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (34).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (35).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (36).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (37).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (38).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (39).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (40).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (41).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (42).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (43).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (44).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (45).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (46).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (47).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (48).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (49).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (50).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (51).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (52).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (53).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (54).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (55).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (56).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (57).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 4 (58).jpg
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.