'A sudden, hard stop:' Development experts remain hopeful about North Iowa

As he put it, development was "full-speed ahead."

In terms of actual dollars, there was some $319 million in capital investment spread out over 46 projects in the past year (according to data from the North Iowa Corridor). That, coupled with an unemployment rate that was lower than the national average (2.6% compared to 3.7%) and steady job growth suggested that the area was well-positioned to continue building on such successes.

But the pandemic and the attendant closures that brought on an economic recession that disrupted all of that.

The unemployment rate ticked up to more than 11% for Cerro Gordo County (still lower than the national average of 13.3%) and the area small businesses that North Iowa Corridor President & CEO Chad Schreck said are "crucial" in developing communities had to worry about staying financially sound. It was, as Schreck called it, "A sudden, hard stop."

To get things going at least a little bit, government entities at all levels made grants available that would allow businesses to at least account for a portion of lost revenue.