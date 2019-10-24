While the leadership and organizational structure for the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) continues to be sorted out in the wake of resignations spurred by the paper's handling of the Carson King story, cities with 2020 bids to host the 46-year-old event will have to wait.
That's the case in Mason City, which took steps in August to be an overnight stop during the 2020 ride.
At an August 6 meeting, city council members unanimously voted to approve City Administrator Aaron Burnett's letter of interest to host RAGBRAI participants. Main Street Mason City would work to facilitate the overnight stop, which was projected to bring about $3 million in revenue.
However, that won't be determined until January 2020.
Visit Mason City Executive Director Lindsay James framed as it as being in a "wait-and-see situation."
"We have not been contacted by RAGBRAI and don't expect to learn of RAGBRAI's plans until January," James said.
James added that Mason City officials also haven't been contacted by members of Iowa's Ride which was started after former-RAGBRAI Director T.J. Juskiewicz and other members split from the Des Moines Register's event. (Juskiewicz said he wanted to address questions and complaints for RAGBRAI riders, but Register management advised him to remain quiet and wait for the situation to blow over, KCRG reported.)
According to information on its website, Iowa's Ride would take place around the same time as RAGBRAI (July 2020) and has already gotten several hundred participants.
The route for the event is a "Northern Iowa Route" at that will be announced in November 2019. So if Mason City were to secure a hosting spot, there's a chance in could have some competition.
But it'll be bolstered.
In early October, Clear Lake officials drafted a letter of support for Mason City's bid and wished officials from Mason City the best in securing a bid.
