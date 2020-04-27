$86 toilet paper triggers Iowa’s first price-gouging lawsuit

Noteboom could not be reached for comment Monday.

The complaint against Noteboom is typical of those the attorney general has received during the coronavirus pandemic, according to spokesman Lynn Hicks.

“Most of the reports we’re getting are these kinds of things — toilet paper, paper towels, any kind of cleaning products,” he said.

Although most of the 470 complaints the attorney general has received involve online sellers, the prohibition on charging excessive prices applies to all sellers, including brick and mortar stores, suppliers and sales on social media sites. Sellers who set excessive prices on online auction sites are not exempt from the law.

When made aware of what looks like excessive prices, the Attorney General’s Office often posts a warning on those online sites telling sellers they appear to be violating state law. In many cases, the sellers take down those offers or lower their prices.

The attorney general also has written to the online platforms to ask that they remove the for-sale offers and, in some cases, the operators of the platforms have provided information to the state Consumer Protection Division.