48% drop in Iowa tax revenue not all due to coronavirus pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS – Over five weeks in March and April, Iowa tax revenues have dropped 48 percent from the same period a year ago, but most of that is attributed to factors other than the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The impact of slower economic activity related to COVID-19 and Gov. Kim Reynolds’ disaster emergency proclamation closing restaurants, bars, fitness centers, theater, and casinos is coming, but won’t be known until later this summer, according to a Legislative Services Agency report Monday showing tax receipts have fallen in nearly all tax categories.

Annual tax revenue began to decrease around April 8, LSA said, with much of that stemming from an Iowa Department of Revenue order granting deadline extensions for filing several types of annual state tax returns and also delaying tax payment due dates associated with tax returns including individual income and business income tax final payments.

It doesn’t mean there is reason to panic, according to LSA fiscal analyst Jeff Robinson said.