13 more Cerro Gordo businesses receive state bailout money

Along with state funding, county businesses have also put in for local money through a "Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund" overseen by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation and funded by the governments of Cerro Gordo County, Clear Lake and Mason City.

When North Iowa Corridor President & CEO Chad Schreck announced the grant awards on Tuesday, a total of $414,495 was disbursed among 119 county businesses to, as Schreck said, "provide critical short-term assistance to our small businesses so they can maintain or reopen business operations."

The local fund still has funding that its looking to disburse by the end of the week while the IEDA money is being disbursed in rounds that have sometimes come every single day and sometimes been every few days. To date, the IEDA has given out $68.8 million to 3,644 businesses.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

