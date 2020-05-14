13 more Cerro Gordo businesses receive state bailout money

Since the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) began issuing grants to small businesses in the state that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, 43 Cerro Gordo County-based businesses had received funding through late-April.
Since then, 13 more businesses have joined them and received a total of $260,553 from the IEDA.
Grants range from $5,000-$25,000, in addition to the IEDA offering certain business deferrals and waivers. How much a business gets is in part determined by how dramatically its revenue has been impacted by the pandemic.
Five Cerro Gordo County businesses received the full $25,000 from the IEDA in these newer rounds of funding while one got $24,000 and three others were given $20,000. No business in these rounds got the minimum.
Here are the latest businesses receiving grant money:
- Awez Restaurant Inc.- $20,000 (formerly known as Pro’s Sandwich Shop) [also granted money through the local Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund]
- Clear Lake Optics Corp dba Dr. Korthals and Associates- $25,000
- ControlPrint Creative Corporation- $25,000
- Cutting Edge Fitness Inc.- $20,000 [also granted money through the local Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund]
- Hair Directors Studio- $8,000
- K&D Enterprises, LLC dba Market 124- $25,000
- LaJames College of Hairstyling, Inc.- $20,000
- Larson Red Zone Sports Inc.- $14,000 [also granted money through the local Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund]
- Moorman Clothiers- $25,000
- Oasis Tan- $19,553 [also granted money through the local Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund]
- River City Roller City LLC.- $24,000
- Sunset Sharkys Pub & Grub- $10,000
- West Inc. dba Charlies Auto Repair- $25,000
Along with state funding, county businesses have also put in for local money through a "Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund" overseen by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation and funded by the governments of Cerro Gordo County, Clear Lake and Mason City.
When North Iowa Corridor President & CEO Chad Schreck announced the grant awards on Tuesday, a total of $414,495 was disbursed among 119 county businesses to, as Schreck said, "provide critical short-term assistance to our small businesses so they can maintain or reopen business operations."
The local fund still has funding that its looking to disburse by the end of the week while the IEDA money is being disbursed in rounds that have sometimes come every single day and sometimes been every few days. To date, the IEDA has given out $68.8 million to 3,644 businesses.
