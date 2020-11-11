104-year-old Mason City Country Club building coming down

In 1916, the original clubhouse for the Mason City Country Club came into being.

In 1974, members oversaw a large-scale renovation where the original structure was built around and bolstered.

By the end of 2020, the 104-year-old structure at 3331 19th St. SW will come down.

"I think it’s been a tough decision but it’s the right one because there is no sense in saving an old building that needs a lot of work," said Diane Julius, vice president of the Mason City Country Club Board of Directors.

According to her, the building is now too old, has problems with heating and cooling and is a bit too big for what the country club, which has been around since 1901, wants to do.

"We need to right size," she said. "We will probably not plan to be a wedding and evening dinner venue … We’re starting fresh."

