10 local businesses win state small business relief grants

Ten local businesses are among the first statewide to benefit from Gov. Kim Reynolds' newly created program to provide relief to entrepreneurs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tthe Iowa Small Business Relief Program offers eligible small businesses grants ranging from $5,000-$25,000 in addition to offering Iowa businesses a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes due and waiver of penalty and interest. The application window for this program is closed as of noon, March 31.
The 10 businesses are:
- Bergo Enterprises LLC - $25,000
- Cabin Coffee Franchising Inc. - $23,500
- Village Court Family Restaurant (Lexes LLC) - $25,000
- Los Potros - $24,999
- Pizza Ranch (Mason City PR, Inc) - $25,000
- Surf District (MNG Restaurant Group) - $25,000
- Stampedes Sports Bar & Grill LLC - $25,000
- Thai Kosher Supply LTD - $25,000
- The Quarry Restaurant Inc. - $25,000
- K&B Emporium (VSA LLC) - $25,000
An additional round of funding is expected to be available soon, pending availability of funds, at which point additional awards will be made from the current pool of applicants. IEDA will not open a new round of applications.
Eligible businesses/applicants that do not receive a notification between April 7-10 will be considered for potential funding rounds in the future.
Every application received was triaged for eligibility and economic need, which included an assessment of each applicant’s projected revenue loss for the period of March 15 to April 15. For the first round of funding, priority was given to businesses demonstrating projected revenue losses of 75% or greater and businesses that were among the first to close due to the public health emergency.
At a press conference in Mason City on Wednesday afternoon North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Chad Schreck said local businesses that did not receive a state grant can consider applying for its new Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund.
The fund is to be fueled with $500,000 from Clear Lake, Mason City, and Cerro Gordo County.
Businesses who have experienced revenue losses will be eligible for grants up to $5,000. The goal of the program is to assist companies within Cerro Gordo County in maintaining operations through the pandemic, or reopening once it is over.
Businesses can apply for the grant on the corridor's website. (http://www.northiowacorridor.com/RecoveryFund/)
