10 local businesses win state small business relief grants

Every application received was triaged for eligibility and economic need, which included an assessment of each applicant’s projected revenue loss for the period of March 15 to April 15. For the first round of funding, priority was given to businesses demonstrating projected revenue losses of 75% or greater and businesses that were among the first to close due to the public health emergency.

At a press conference in Mason City on Wednesday afternoon North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Chad Schreck said local businesses that did not receive a state grant can consider applying for its new Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund.

The fund is to be fueled with $500,000 from Clear Lake, Mason City, and Cerro Gordo County.

Businesses who have experienced revenue losses will be eligible for grants up to $5,000. The goal of the program is to assist companies within Cerro Gordo County in maintaining operations through the pandemic, or reopening once it is over.

Businesses can apply for the grant on the corridor's website. (http://www.northiowacorridor.com/RecoveryFund/)