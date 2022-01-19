Business After Hours at Pottery on the Plaza in Mason City on Jan. 20

Be sure to stop by Pottery on the Plaza from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Business After Hours with Pottery on the Plaza and Simply Nourished. At Business After Hours, you can eat, drink, and mingle with area professionals. Plus, you will get the chance to experience two recent additions to the plaza in Mason City - Pottery on the Plaza and Simply Nourished. You will get the chance to win $50 in the Progressive Drawing, and you can win some money through the 50/50 drawing. Door prizes will be provided by Pottery on the Plaza and Simply Nourished.