It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena. -President Teddy Roosevelt

During a tour of Europe in 1910, President Teddy Roosevelt gave his Citizenship in a Republic speech in Paris, in which this quote became famously known as the Man in the Arena passage. He was emphasizing the importance of action and striving towards worthy goals, as he abhorred laziness or indolent behavior.

He favored the message that success relied on hard work and discipline, and that leaders should be of the best character, having the willingness to hold others to a high standard. I believe he recognized that character is best built when we must make decisions under pressure. Decisions that can be unpopular in the moment, but uphold our responsibility to have professionalism, integrity, and show compassion to others no matter the situation.

What our new recruits at Mason City Fire Department get to experience is a ladder of sorts…designed and built not only for success through hard work and discipline, as Teddy Roosevelt mentioned, but also for humble lessons that are learned through maturation and refinement. The goal is to keep a ladder in good, usable, safe, working condition.

The message I have for our new recruits is this: Your leaders will help to build your successful career – by acting as your rudders. But have you ever looked at how a rudder works? The rudder doesn’t actually turn a ship. It uses a lift force that is toward the opposite direction of where the helmsman wants the ship to go.

It doesn’t take a large rudder to change a ship’s direction. And it doesn’t take a big movement by the rudder to change course. We have lift force that produces the desired change. I can think of no better description, of a great leader’s characteristics, than a person that lifts others. The position that we find ourselves in after that gentle force, a little push, is an opposing pressure that teaches us something.

A good leader knows that you won’t learn near as much from smooth sailing than what you can learn from navigating a storm. Hopefully the storms are small at first, before you have to experience rough seas. But with good guidance, we learn how to handle someone else’s terrible storm as if it’s just another day on the ocean.

If we return to Teddy Roosevelt’s words, the old lion continued in his speech: “There is little use for the being whose tepid soul knows nothing of great and generous emotion, of the high pride, the stern belief, the lofty enthusiasm, of the men who quell the storm and ride the thunder. Well for these men if they succeed; well also, though not so well if they fail, given only that they have nobly ventured, and have put forth all their heart and strength.”

In everything that you do, I have no doubt that you three will put forth all of your heart and strength to help others. If you have chosen the right path in becoming a firefighter, you will wake up every day with that enthusiasm, that generous emotion and stern belief that you will quell the storms that trouble others.

Because you will have learned through ascending just the first few rungs of that ladder in your academy, the little nudges from your Captain, your Lieutenant, your fellow firefighter brother or sister will help you to grow into your role at the fire department. They will hold you to a high standard. Not just for what you do here, but in how you conduct yourself in life.

You represent this fire department, this city, and all of the fire service. It starts at the academy, and it is held up to scrutiny by your peers… for as long as you are a servant of the public, you will be expected to exercise professionalism, competence, respect, and loyalty in the performance of your duties.

Straight from the FF Code of Ethics, there’s a summary about how character isn’t necessarily defined by how a person behaves when conditions are optimal… and life is good. This code explains, and I quote: “That it is easy to take the high road when the path is paved, and obstacles are few or non-existent.

Character is also defined by decisions made under pressure, when no one is looking, when the road contains land mines, and the way is obscured. As members of the Fire Service, we share a responsibility to project an ethical character of professionalism, integrity, compassion, loyalty, and honesty in all that we do, all of the time.”

This sounds daunting, and challenging, because it is. If this feels unfamiliar, as though you’ve just learned that this is a bit more real than you expected, that’s ok. Right now, you are a student. Someday you will be a teacher. As you navigate this awesome career that you’ve decided on, remember that if you aren’t learning, something isn’t right. We never get to perfection. You must be ready to learn at all times.

As the Zen proverb states: “When the student is ready, the teacher will appear.” This is also true in the fire service. A good teacher knows when to give a lesson, and when to hold off until the student is ready. Sometimes this means that a teacher, a leader, must wait and watch as you struggle to figure out that we all need each other. Our successes and achievements come from helping and learning from each other. Being connected to one another keeps you grounded, and prevents you from feeling like you are going through hell when the storm hits.

If it feels like hell, you’re not connected to others. Because we don’t let each other sail through storms alone. It may not always feel like heaven when you’re going on your eighth call since midnight, and this is the third time in a week that it’s been like this, but your purpose is found in giving to others.

Sometimes it feels like you are giving everything, and that you may not have the reserves to keep going. But if you stay connected, you realize that your brothers and sisters are all paddling alongside you in that boat, and someone is moving the rudder. And you will remember this storm when you are teaching and leading others.

When you feel that connectedness, everyone and everything in life has that reverence in your consciousness.

And as promised, I can hopefully help to lift you on this day with some positive and explicit advice for you.

You may report to duty for several days and never see or hear from the Chief and some would say that’s a wonderful feeling when it happens, but nonetheless I would love to steal just ONE MORE quote from Teddy Roosevelt. It is now among my favorites.

He said this to a group of school kids in 1898: "There are two things that I want you to make up your minds to: first, that you are going to have a good time as long as you live - I have no use for the sour-faced man - and next, that you are going to do something worthwhile, that you are going to work hard and do the things you set out to do."

You three have successfully made that first step into a career that is much more than a job… it’s a life choice that few get to experience. I think everyone would agree that if you always do what is right, and always give your best, you will do great. And I highly recommend that you heed Teddy’s advice, for nobody here has use for the sour faced man.

And now… on to the final advice I have for new recruits, and everyone else. I started giving this same advice to all new recruits when I became the fire chief, and I said back then that I would give the same guidance going forward. I do believe this is the best advice that I can give you just a few days before you go off to your assigned battalions.

For those few that have been chosen to be firefighters at this great department:

• When you walk through that door remember that those first steps begin your legacy. If you do what is right and always give your best, you will be fine.

• Listen to anyone that is willing to talk to you about work…life…or whatever else. They’ve been there, they’ve done that.

• Be willing to learn – every day – until your last day on the job. You will never “know enough.”

• You represent the MCFD and all of the fire service, whether you are on or off duty. Remember that as you make your decisions in life.

• Exercise professionalism, competence, respect, and loyalty in the performance of your duties.

• Finally, accept responsibility for your actions – on and off duty.

And so, on behalf of the department, the city and our community, congratulations and welcome to our new firefighters. Continue to listen to your family here at the firehouse, even when you feel like it’s your turn to give advice to others; don’t forget to listen first.

This guest opinion is adapted from remarks given by Mason Fire Chief Erik Bullinger at the March 10, 2023, swearing-in ceremony for firefighters Ethan Koski, Nicholas Westendorf and Connor Elliott.