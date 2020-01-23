You are the owner of this article.
Broken gas line leads to evacuations at Waldorf
Broken gas line leads to evacuations at Waldorf

Simple snow removal on the Waldorf University campus led to a bit of excitement in the community around noon on Thursday, Jan. 23, when maintenance crews struck a gas line.

Breaking news-gas leak

Some buildings were evacuated while the incident was being contained. The Forest City Fire Department, Forest City Ambulance crew, Forest City Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Forest City Fire Chief Mark Johnson said when Black Hills Energy arrived, it took them some time to find a spot to reach a shut off, which prompted the precautionary evacuation.

Lynn Porter, of Black Hills Energy, said when crews got to the scene, their first priority was people’s safety.

“Our crew worked with the Forest City Fire Department and I believe they already had the buildings evacuated,” said Porter.

“We were able to turn off the gas, make the repairs that we needed to, and then our crews entered the buildings to do their checks to make sure everything was safe before people could be let back in, all in about an hour and a half."

Black Hills Energy is based in Rapid City, South Dakota, but has a satellite office in Forest City.

If residents smell gas fumes, they are advised to call 888-890-5554. If the odor is coming from inside a structure, occupants should exit immediately, then make the call.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

