If all goes according to plan, Brakke Implement will soon begin operating under a new name.
A Central Springs Schools parent started a petition asking the district to reconsider its policy to bar 5-year-olds from its preschool program.
Iowa’s new law that allows people to more easily buy handguns and carry them in public without training or a permit went into effect July 1 as gun deaths have been increasing in the state.
A Mason City man was found dead Wednesday evening after being reported missing with the Mason City Police Department the same day.
The DNR cited MD Products and Solutions for illegal discharges to the city's storm sewer system and to waters of the state.
Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for July 9, 2021:
A tornado touched down north of Rockford Wednesday evening.
Eagle Grove was found to be out of compliance by the DNR, violating the Clean Water Act for 16 months.
Jacqueline Ann Coyne
A Mason City father and son dealing methamphetamine and heroin were convicted by a jury after a three-day trial in federal court.