The Britt Women’s Club met on August 20 with seventeen members present.
They car pooled for a luncheon at Emeralds in Algona followed by a trip to the Grotto in West Bend. After a tour of the Grotto, which all found very interesting, ice cream was their treat at McDonalds on their trip home.
