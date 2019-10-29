The Britt Women's Club met on Tuesday, Oct. 15 the Methodist Church.
Their speaker for the day was Captain Harmon of the Britt Police Department.
He and his canine dog, Kovu, gave a very interesting program, which was followed by lunch.
The next meeting will be the Christmas party held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Hobo House.
