The Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Post 4370, Britt, has received an award from the National VFW.

The National award was given in recognition being first place in Division 1 for outstanding support of the community service programs of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.

In addition, a state award was given to the auxiliary for Best Report on an Auxiliary Event. A third award was given by the state for using the media to promote membership.

