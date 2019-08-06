The Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Post 4370, Britt, has received an award from the National VFW.
The National award was given in recognition being first place in Division 1 for outstanding support of the community service programs of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.
In addition, a state award was given to the auxiliary for Best Report on an Auxiliary Event. A third award was given by the state for using the media to promote membership.
