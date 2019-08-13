The Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at the Britt Veteran's Building.

Following the meeting, light refreshments will be provided. Prospective members are invited to attend.

You too can help us support our veterans.

