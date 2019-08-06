The 119th year of the Hobo Days and the National Hobo Convention is Aug. 8-11.
The stories of hobos can be found in the Hobo Cemetery on the eastern side of Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
The National Hobo Museum contains items that tell the hobo story.
Events throughout Hobo Days and the National Convention include the crowning of the Hobo King and Queen, craft shows and a carnival. The carnival is on Main Street. It is located on Veterans Park and City Park. Entertainment is all over town.
This year’s Hobo Days also features a carnival downtown, craft show, annual toilet bowl races, music in Veteran’s Park, Hobo King and Queen Coronation, Giant Parade, free Mulligan Stew and other entertainment throughout the festival.
Visitors are encouraged to visit the Hobo Museum, Queens Garden, and the hobo cemetery at Evergreen Cemetery to learn more about the hobo way of life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.