The 119th year of the Hobo Days and the National Hobo Convention is Aug. 8-11.

The stories of hobos can be found in the Hobo Cemetery on the eastern side of Evergreen Cemetery in Britt. 

The National Hobo Museum contains items that tell the hobo story.

Events throughout Hobo Days and the National Convention include the crowning of the Hobo King and Queen, craft shows and a carnival. The carnival is on Main Street. It is located on Veterans Park and City Park. Entertainment is all over town.

This year’s Hobo Days also features a carnival downtown, craft show, annual toilet bowl races, music in Veteran’s Park, Hobo King and Queen Coronation, Giant Parade, free Mulligan Stew and other entertainment throughout the festival.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the Hobo Museum, Queens Garden, and the hobo cemetery at Evergreen Cemetery to learn more about the hobo way of life.

