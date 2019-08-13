A total of 39 communities will soon be a little bit greener thanks to $105,000 in tree-planting grants from Alliant Energy and Tree Forever's Branching Out partnership.

Communities applied for grants u p to $5,000 to fund new trees that will add beauty and save energy. Many of the planting projects will also help replace trees destroyed by emerald ash borer or by storms.

One of the communities receiving funds is the City of Britt, which will be receiving $2,500 for street trees.

