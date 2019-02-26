BRITT | Fire chiefs across North Iowa, including Britt Fire Chief Jon Swenson, are asking residents for help with snow removal around fire hydrants.
Specifically, Swenson is asking Britt residents "adopt a fire hydrant."
Swenson is asking residents help remove snow at least three feet away in every direction from a fire hydrant.
In addition, Swenson is also asking residents to clear a path to the hydrant.
"Every second counts when we are trying to fight a fire," Swenson said. "By helping us keep hydrants clear of snow, we can respond quicker to the emergency."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.