BRITT | Fire chiefs across North Iowa, including Britt Fire Chief Jon Swenson, are asking residents for help with snow removal around fire hydrants.

Specifically, Swenson is asking Britt residents "adopt a fire hydrant."

Swenson is asking residents help remove snow at least three feet away in every direction from a fire hydrant.

In addition, Swenson is also asking residents to clear a path to the hydrant.

"Every second counts when we are trying to fight a fire," Swenson said. "By helping us keep hydrants clear of snow, we can respond quicker to the emergency."

