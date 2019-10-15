The Britt VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Britt Veterans Building.

The District 10 President Mary Gray will be visiting.

Following the meeting, refreshments will be provided.

Persons interested in joining the Auxiliary, are invited to attend also.

