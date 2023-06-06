TRUMP: Lawyers for Donald Trump met with Justice Department officials Monday as a decision nears on whether to bring charges over the handling of classified documents at the former president's Florida estate.

DENMARK: During an Oval Office visit, President Joe Biden thanked Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday for Denmark's role in a Western alliance "standing up" for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's 15-month-old invasion.

MIGRANT FLIGHTS: Another group of about 20 migrants arrived Monday in Sacramento, California, on a private flight. It follows the arrival of 16 migrants from Venezuela and Colombia on Friday. California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said the travel appears to have been arranged by the state of Florida and a company it hired to transport migrants.

DEADLY FLOODS: The death toll from the heavy floods that hit Haiti over the weekend rose to at least 42, with another 11 people missing, authorities said Monday. At least 85 people are injured, and more than 13,600 homes were flooded, forcing people to evacuate, according to Haiti's Civil Protection Agency.

SEXUAL ASSAULTS: Matthew Nilo, a New Jersey lawyer charged with sexually assaulting four women in Boston about 15 years ago, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday during a hearing in which a prosecutor said authorities helped tie him to the attacks by getting DNA from a drinking glass he used.

CHEROKEE ELECTION: Cherokee Nation's Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. won reelection to another four-year term as leader of the nation's most populous tribe, according to unofficial results posted Monday on the tribe's website.