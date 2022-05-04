Brian Bethke live music at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on May 6

Making his Fat Hill debut at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 6th is Brian Bethke, a folk-rock and Americana singer/songwriter from Wisconsin. A longtime veteran of the Midwest music scene, Brian’s releasing his eighth album this year. He’s been featured on radio and TV, including writing the music for PBS show Around the Farm Table. No admission fee for this show.
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com
Rae Burnette
Reporter
