Brew to Brew Bike Ride in Mason City on Sept. 17

Main Street Mason City is organizing a brewery-to-brewery-to-brewery ride on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration begins at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Your registration includes the bike ride, limited edition brew to brew t-shirt, one drink (beer, cider, seltzer, or root beer) at each of the three participating breweries, and a tip for each bartending team. Tickets are $40, register before Labor Day weekend to guarantee your shirt. Registration is available the day of the event with a ticket price of $50, no guarantee there will be a shirt in your preferred size. This 20 mile round trip is mostly flat and appropriate for most skill levels. There will be police and volunteers at bus intersections to assist with traffic. Waivers are required during registration. Riders under 21 years old are welcome with a parent or guardian. Please bring ID and cash or credit card if you are planning to order additional beer, cider, etc. Event will proceed rain or shine. No refunds. This is a fundraiser for Main Street Mason City, a non-profit dedicated to the improvement and promotion of downtown Mason City. Don’t forget your helmet.