 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brew to Brew Bike Ride in Mason City on Sept. 17

  • Updated
  • 0
Progress 2021 - Mason City restaurants - Fat Hill Brewing

Fat Hill Brewing on North Federal Avenue in Mason City.

 Lisa Grouette

Main Street Mason City is organizing a brewery-to-brewery-to-brewery ride on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration begins at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Your registration includes the bike ride, limited edition brew to brew t-shirt, one drink (beer, cider, seltzer, or root beer) at each of the three participating breweries, and a tip for each bartending team. Tickets are $40, register before Labor Day weekend to guarantee your shirt. Registration is available the day of the event with a ticket price of $50, no guarantee there will be a shirt in your preferred size. This 20 mile round trip is mostly flat and appropriate for most skill levels. There will be police and volunteers at bus intersections to assist with traffic. Waivers are required during registration. Riders under 21 years old are welcome with a parent or guardian. Please bring ID and cash or credit card if you are planning to order additional beer, cider, etc. Event will proceed rain or shine. No refunds. This is a fundraiser for Main Street Mason City, a non-profit dedicated to the improvement and promotion of downtown Mason City. Don’t forget your helmet.

People are also reading…

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News