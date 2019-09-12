Matchup: Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Place: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School
What’s on the line: Clear Lake is hoping to get off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2014, while Garner is looking for revenge after 2018's 55-14 loss to the Lions.
He said it: “He’s been around football for a long time. He’s a great coach, he won a state championship. I’m sure he’s bringing that culture back to the program, and he’s got them headed in the right direction." – Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries on Cardinal's coach Darrell Schumacher.
