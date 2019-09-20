Matchup: Mason City at Clear Lake
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Place: Lions Field
What’s on the line: Mason City is hoping to upset the No. 2 ranked Lions, for what would be their first win in the rivalry since 2016.
He said it: “It’ll be an electric atmosphere. Rivalry game, plus homecoming, a lot of our former students back, it’ll be electric. It’s kind of like the Iowa, Iowa State rivalry. You can almost expect anything. Teams elevate their play for some reason." - Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries.
