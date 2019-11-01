Matchup: Clear Lake (9-0) vs. Spirit Lake (6-3)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Lions Field

What's on the line: The winner will advance to the Class 2A state quarterfinals

He said it: "“We've got guys on the bench who can't even get on the field because we have so many guys. If (Kody Kearns) is open, that's who we're going to. If the tight ends are open 20 straight plays, then we're going to throw it to him 20 straight plays. We don't really have a number one guy." – Head coach Jaylen DeVries, on his wide receiver corps.

