Matchup: Clear Lake (9-0) vs. Spirit Lake (6-3)
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Lions Field
What's on the line: The winner will advance to the Class 2A state quarterfinals
He said it: "“We've got guys on the bench who can't even get on the field because we have so many guys. If (Kody Kearns) is open, that's who we're going to. If the tight ends are open 20 straight plays, then we're going to throw it to him 20 straight plays. We don't really have a number one guy." – Head coach Jaylen DeVries, on his wide receiver corps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.