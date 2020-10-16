Breakout box: Game of the Week

Matchup: Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School
What's on the line: Both teams are fighting to advance to the second round of the state playoffs, where the winner will face Spirit Lake. The losing team will see its season end.
