Breakout box: Game of the Week

Matchup: Newman Catholic vs. Lake Mills
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Newman Catholic High School
What's on the line: Lake Mills is looking for a win to stay in the hunt for a district title, while Newman Catholic is hoping to come away with a win in the Knights' home opener.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!