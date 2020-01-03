You are the owner of this article.
Breakout Box- GOTW
Breakout Box- GOTW

Matchup: Algona at Clear Lake

Time: 6:15 p.m., Friday

Place: Clear Lake

What's on the line: The No. 2 ranked Lions will try to improve their perfect record to 8-0. Algona, which fell out of the Class 3A top 15 in the most recent rankings, will look to earn a signature win and climb back into the polls.

+1 
Algona logo
+1 
Clear Lake

Lions vs. Cadets- What's on the line

Matchup: Clear Lake (8-0) vs. Iowa Falls-Alden (6-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Lions Field

What's on the line: The Lions and Cadets will battle for the Class 2A, District 3 title.

He said it: "“It’s just another game for them. We don’t really look at the opponent. It doesn’t really matter who we are playing, it’s about our execution, our effort, and our toughness.”- Lions' head coach Jared DeVries.

