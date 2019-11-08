Matchup: St. Ansgar (10-0) vs. Earlham (9-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: St. Ansgar High School

What's on the line: A spot in the Class A state semfinals.

He said it: "We’ve got to do everything we can. It’s the last go-around, and we’ve got to make the most of it.” - St. Ansgar running back Jack Sievert.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments