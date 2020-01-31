You are the owner of this article.
Breakout Box- GOTW
Forest City schools logo

Matchup: West Hancock vs. Forest City

Time: 6:15 p.m., Friday

Place: West Hancock High School

What's on the line: West Hancock tries to improve its record to a perfect 19-0, while Forest City is looking for its third straight victory.

+1 
West Hancock logo

Lions vs. Cadets- What's on the line

Matchup: Clear Lake (8-0) vs. Iowa Falls-Alden (6-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Lions Field

What's on the line: The Lions and Cadets will battle for the Class 2A, District 3 title.

He said it: "“It’s just another game for them. We don’t really look at the opponent. It doesn’t really matter who we are playing, it’s about our execution, our effort, and our toughness.”- Lions' head coach Jared DeVries.

