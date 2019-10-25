Iowa Falls-Alden logo

Matchup: Clear Lake (8-0) vs. Iowa Falls-Alden (6-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Lions Field

What's on the line: The Lions and Cadets will battle for the Class 2A, District 3 title.

He said it: "“It’s just another game for them. We don’t really look at the opponent. It doesn’t really matter who we are playing, it’s about our execution, our effort, and our toughness.”- Lions' head coach Jared DeVries.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments