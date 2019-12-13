Bishop Garrigan logo

Matchup: Algona at Bishop Garrigan

Time: 4:45 p.m. Saturday

Place: Bishop Garrigan High School

What's on the line: Cross-town bragging rights. Both teams are hoping to extend strong starts to the season, with Bishop Garrigan aiming to get back to the state tournament.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments