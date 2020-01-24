Breakout Box- GOTW

Matchup: Osage boys at Lake Mills
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Place: Lake Mills High School
What's on the line: For Osage, a win is needed to keep pace with West Fork in the Top of Iowa East.
Lions vs. Cadets- What's on the line
Matchup: Clear Lake (8-0) vs. Iowa Falls-Alden (6-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Place: Lions Field
What's on the line: The Lions and Cadets will battle for the Class 2A, District 3 title.
He said it: "“It’s just another game for them. We don’t really look at the opponent. It doesn’t really matter who we are playing, it’s about our execution, our effort, and our toughness.”- Lions' head coach Jared DeVries.
