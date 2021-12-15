Brad & Kate at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on Dec. 16

Acoustic musicians Brad & Kate will make their return to Fat Hill for a casual after work show with a hint of Christmas. Brad & Kate have been entertaining crowds across the Midwest for the past three years with their wide-ranging music, offering a variety of familiar songs ranging from The Beatles to John Mayer and Stevie Wonder to Adele. Admission is free. The show begins at 7 p.m.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com