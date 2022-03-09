Blue Bird Volunteer Day at Thorpe Park in Forest City on March 12

Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss bluebirds in Iowa, their history, habits, and recovery. She will also discuss ways that people can attract bluebirds to their area and will have house plans available. Finally, if people would like to directly help out bluebirds that day, they can help to clean out and repair the bluebird houses at Thorpe Park. Bluebirds typically return to Iowa in mid-March and immediately begin looking for cavities to nest in. The more houses that are available, the more bluebirds that will settle in the area. The program will be free of charge and there is no need to preregister for it. If people would like to help clean out and repair the park’s bluebird houses, they may want to bring along their own hammer. If people would like more information on the WCCB’s Bluebird Volunteer Day, they can contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.