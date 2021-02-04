Blizzard warning in effect for Cerro Gordo County until 6 a.m. Friday

Significant Travel Impacts Today into Tonight
A powerful cold front is moving through the area today with
strong northwest winds, falling temperatures and moderate snow
with very low visibility. Significant impacts to travel
conditions will occur.
Strong northwest winds gusting above 45 mph will create
widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions at times the
remainder of the day into this evening, especially in rural areas
of north central into central Iowa. Snowfall totals are not
expected to be heavy, but even light amounts may be enough to
worsen impacts. Wind chills fall below zero by this evening into
tonight, which could serve as another hazard should motorists
become stranded.
BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
Visibilities one-quarter mile or less.
* WHERE...North Central into portions of Central Iowa.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact mid-morning travel through the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.