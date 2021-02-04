Blizzard warning in effect for Cerro Gordo County until 6 a.m. Friday

Significant Travel Impacts Today into Tonight

A powerful cold front is moving through the area today with

strong northwest winds, falling temperatures and moderate snow

with very low visibility. Significant impacts to travel

conditions will occur.

Strong northwest winds gusting above 45 mph will create

widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions at times the

remainder of the day into this evening, especially in rural areas

of north central into central Iowa. Snowfall totals are not

expected to be heavy, but even light amounts may be enough to

worsen impacts. Wind chills fall below zero by this evening into

tonight, which could serve as another hazard should motorists

become stranded.

BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations