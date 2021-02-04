 Skip to main content
Blizzard warning in effect for Cerro Gordo County until 6 a.m. Friday
Significant Travel Impacts Today into Tonight

A powerful cold front is moving through the area today with

strong northwest winds, falling temperatures and moderate snow

with very low visibility. Significant impacts to travel

conditions will occur.

Strong northwest winds gusting above 45 mph will create

widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions at times the

remainder of the day into this evening, especially in rural areas

of north central into central Iowa. Snowfall totals are not

expected to be heavy, but even light amounts may be enough to

worsen impacts. Wind chills fall below zero by this evening into

tonight, which could serve as another hazard should motorists

become stranded.

BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Visibilities one-quarter mile or less.

* WHERE...North Central into portions of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will

impact mid-morning travel through the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

