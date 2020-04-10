Black Bats a part of Mason City baseball lore

Before Jackie Robinson, black players were essentially banned from playing major league baseball. But that doesn't mean they weren't playing in towns and leagues all across the land.

In the decades before Robinson's debut, black baseball leagues and teams existed all over the country and produced some of baseball's most legendary names.

Some teams, such as the Homestead Grays and Kansas City Monarchs, grew to be powerhouse teams in the Negro Leagues. Players like Willie Mays, Ernie Banks and Hank Aaron all spent time in the Negro Leagues before becoming MLB legends.

Others spent a lot of time riding on cramped buses on America's bumpy, pre-Eisenhower highways and playing in small industrial towns, all for the chance to play baseball.

In 1932, Mason City had a black baseball team of its own. Made up of players from a well-known traveling team called the Texas Black Spiders, the Mason City Black Bats made their mark. They played against small town teams and legendary ball clubs alike.

The Black Bats may have been short-lived, but they were memorable. The team played against the Kansas City Monarchs in the first night baseball game in Mason City history.