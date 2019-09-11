Bishop Garrigan 3, Eagle Grove 0

The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team walloped Eagle Grove on Tuesday, as the Golden Bears beat the Eagles, three sets to none. 

In the first set, the Golden Bears won 25-17, and then won the next two sets 25-5, and 25-7. It was the third win in the past four matches for Bishop Garrigan, and improved them to 4-4 on the season. 

The Golden Bears will play at home, against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, on Thursday. 

