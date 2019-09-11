Bishop Garrigan 3, Eagle Grove 0
The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team walloped Eagle Grove on Tuesday, as the Golden Bears beat the Eagles, three sets to none.
In the first set, the Golden Bears won 25-17, and then won the next two sets 25-5, and 25-7. It was the third win in the past four matches for Bishop Garrigan, and improved them to 4-4 on the season.
The Golden Bears will play at home, against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.