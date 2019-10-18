Humboldt 3, Bishop Garrigan 0

The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team was swept by Humboldt on Thursday night, as the Golden Bears rebounded in the final two sets, but couldn't quite pull off a win. 

Early on, it looked like Humboldt would make quick work of Garrigan, winning the initial frame, 25-11. In set two, the Golden Bears made it close, as they fell by just two points, 29-27. In the third and final set, Garrigan lost 26-24. 

Junior Gracie Elsbecker had a team-high eight kills for Garrigan, while senior Mackenzie Meister contributed 11 assists. Twin sister Maddie Meister had an impressive 25 digs on the night. 

Bishop Garrigan is now 17-11 on the season. The Golden Bears will play again on Monday, when they take on West Bend-Mallard in the opening round of the Class 1A-Region 5 tournament.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments