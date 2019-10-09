Bishop Garrigan 3, West Hancock 0
The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team swept aside West Hancock in straight sets on Tuesday night, behind a trio of strong offensive performances.
Senior Emma Fogarty finished with a team-high 12 kills, along with six digs. Close behind were Gracie Elsbecker and Katie Noonan, who both finished with 11.
Senior Amanda Miller had six aces, while Maddie Meister had 11 digs on the day.
The result was never in doubt, as the Golden Bears beat the Eagles 25-13, 25-14, and 25-13. The win was the 17th of the season for Bishop Garrigan, while the loss dropped West Hancock to 3-18.
