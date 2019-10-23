Bishop Garrigan 3, West Bend-Mallard 0
The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team swept West Bend-Mallard on Tuesday, to advance to the Class 1A, Region 5 tournament quarterfinals.
The Golden Bears won by set scores of 25-14, 25-16, and 25-23. Junior Gracie Elsbecker led Garrigan with 12 kills, and senior Mackenzie Meister had a team-high 20 assists. Senior Emma Fogarty and senior Maddie Meister led the team with 15 and 14 digs, respectively.
Garrigan will play in the regional quarterfinals on Monday, against North Iowa.
