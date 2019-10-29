Bishop Garrigan 3, North Iowa 0

The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team made quick work of North Iowa in Monday's class 1A, Region 5 quarterfinals, as the Golden Bears swept aside the Bison. 

Garrigan won by set scores of 25-10, 25-22, and 25-15. 

Senior Emma Fogarty had 15 kills to lead the Golden Bears, and also contributed 12 digs. Senior Maddie Meister had a team-high 20 digs on the night, and junior Reese Rosenmeyer had 17 assists. 

The Golden Bears finished with 18 aces on the evening. With the win, Bishop Garrigan advances to the regional semifinals. They will play Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Thursday night at 7 p.m., at Webster City High School. 

