Bishop Garrigan 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team swept G-H-V in Thursday night by set scores of 25-20, 25-13, and 25-12, as the Golden Bears improved their record to 5-4 on the season.
Senior Emma Fogarty had a team-high eight kills for the Bears, and also had six digs. The Meister sisters dominated the game, as Mackenzie finished with 16 assists, while Maddie had 18 digs.
It was the fourth win in the past five matches for Garrigan. They will play again on Tuesday, at North Union. The Cardinals fell to 2-3, and will play again in a tournament on Saturday, at Belmond-Klemme.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.