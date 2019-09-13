Bishop Garrigan 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team swept G-H-V in Thursday night by set scores of 25-20, 25-13, and 25-12, as the Golden Bears improved their record to 5-4 on the season. 

Senior Emma Fogarty had a team-high eight kills for the Bears, and also had six digs. The Meister sisters dominated the game, as Mackenzie finished with 16 assists, while Maddie had 18 digs. 

It was the fourth win in the past five matches for Garrigan. They will play again on Tuesday, at North Union. The Cardinals fell to 2-3, and will play again in a tournament on Saturday, at Belmond-Klemme. 

