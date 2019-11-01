Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Bishop Garrigan 1
The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team fell in four sets to Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Thursday in the Class 1A, Region 5 semifinals.
The Golden Bears won the first set by a 25-23 score, but fell in the final three frames 25-19, 25-15, and 25-14.
Senior Katie Noonan led the team with 13 kills on the night, also contributing 13 digs. Senior Mackenzie Meister and junior Reese Rosenmeyer paced the team in assists with 16, and 15 respectively.
With the loss, Bishop Garrigan fell to 19-12 on the season. Gladbrook-Reinbeck will face Janesville on Tuesday in the regional championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.