Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Bishop Garrigan 1

The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team fell in four sets to Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Thursday in the Class 1A, Region 5 semifinals. 

The Golden Bears won the first set by a 25-23 score, but fell in the final three frames 25-19, 25-15, and 25-14. 

Senior Katie Noonan led the team with 13 kills on the night, also contributing 13 digs. Senior Mackenzie Meister and junior Reese Rosenmeyer paced the team in assists with 16, and 15 respectively. 

With the loss, Bishop Garrigan fell to 19-12 on the season. Gladbrook-Reinbeck will face Janesville on Tuesday in the regional championship.

