Bishop Garrigan loses heartbreaker to Newell-Fonda in state title game

"It means a lot," Crooks said. "It means that all of my hard work has paid off. I have to thank my team. Team above me."

The game was Bishop Garrigan's first state title appearance in team history. Though six seniors will graduate this year, the team will return both of its top two scorers in Crooks and fellow freshman Molly Joyce. Schwab knows that the team will have to adjust to those losses when next season begins.

"We're graduating six really good leaders, and those shoes don't get filled overnight," Schwab said. "They sacrificed playing time, and scoring opportunities, because it was for the betterment of the team. You don't just replace that overnight."

Bishop Garrigan finished its season with a record of 25-2.

With three more years of eligibility, Crooks is already ready to make her way back to Wells Fargo Arena, and try again.

"Nobody likes to lose," Crooks said. "It's just drive. Every time you miss you miss a shot in the gym, you think 'That might've been the shot that would've won us the championship at the Well'. You use it as motivation and hopefully it'll help me get back here next year."

Another shot at at Newell-Fonda would be nice too.

"I definitely hope so," Crooks said. " I think maybe the tides would be shifted."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.