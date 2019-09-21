Bishop Garrigan 28, St. Edmond 15
The Bishop Garrigan football team beat St. Edmond by a score of 28-15 on Friday, as the Golden Bears improved their record to 3-1 on the season.
Garrigan will host West Hancock next Friday.
The Bishop Garrigan football team beat St. Edmond by a score of 28-15 on Friday, as the Golden Bears improved their record to 3-1 on the season.
Garrigan will host West Hancock next Friday.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Sports Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.