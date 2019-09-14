Bishop Garrigan 22, Lake Mills 6

Bishop Garrigan football got its second win of the season, with a 22-6 win over Lake Mills on Friday. The win improved the Golden Bears to 2-1 on the season, while Lake Mills is also 2-1, following their first loss. 

Bishop Garrigan will play next Friday at St. Edmond, while Lake Mills will play at home against North Union. 

