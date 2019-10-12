Bishop Garrigan 38, North Union 12
The Bishop Garrigan football team beat North Union by 26 points on Friday, as the Golden Bears snapped a two-game losing streak, and earned their fourth win of the season.
Garrigan will travel to West Fork on Friday for its final road game of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.