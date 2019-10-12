Bishop Garrigan 38, North Union 12

The Bishop Garrigan football team beat North Union by 26 points on Friday, as the Golden Bears snapped a two-game losing streak, and earned their fourth win of the season. 

Garrigan will travel to West Fork on Friday for its final road game of the year. 

